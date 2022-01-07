Every southbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway is closed right now

Drivers trying to head southbound on the Don Valley Parkway Friday morning will encounter a bit of a roadblock as all lanes have closed.

Following an early morning collision on the roadway, police blocked off the southbound lanes beyond Don Mills Road. According to Toronto Police, they received reports of a northbound vehicle going over the median near Don Mills Road and into the southbound lanes, causing the collision.

#TrafficAlertTO: I85791 UPDATE: DON VALLEY PKWY SB beyond DON MILLS RD Update: Northbound DVP all lanes have re-opened. All Southbound lanes remain closed. (2022/01/07 08:44 AM).

Update: Northbound DVP all lanes now blocked at Millwood Rd. (2022/01/07 08:38 AM).

Update: Southboun — Don Valley Parkway (@TO_DVP) January 7, 2022

Police, paramedics, and the fire department responded to the scene. Three individuals were injured as a result of the collision, with two thought to have been ejected from a vehicle.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Don Valley Pkwy S/Don Mills Rd

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire

– 3 people with injuries

– 2 may have been ejected from the vehicle

– Consider alternate routes of travel at this time, the DVP is closed in both directions#GO39063

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 7, 2022

The northbound lanes on the Don Valley Parkway were also all closed initially but have since reopened fully.