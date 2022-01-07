TransportationUrbanized

Every southbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway is closed right now

Jan 7 2022, 2:48 pm
Drivers trying to head southbound on the Don Valley Parkway Friday morning will encounter a bit of a roadblock as all lanes have closed.

Following an early morning collision on the roadway, police blocked off the southbound lanes beyond Don Mills Road. According to Toronto Police, they received reports of a northbound vehicle going over the median near Don Mills Road and into the southbound lanes, causing the collision.

Police, paramedics, and the fire department responded to the scene. Three individuals were injured as a result of the collision, with two thought to have been ejected from a vehicle.

The northbound lanes on the Don Valley Parkway were also all closed initially but have since reopened fully.

