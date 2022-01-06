Part of Yonge Street closed due to water main break and possible sinkhole

Drivers heading down Toronto’s Yonge Street on Thursday morning should expect a slower commute with detours as Toronto Police Service has closed off part of the roadway.

Shortly after midnight on January 6, reports came in of a water main break near the intersection of Yonge Street and Church Street. According to police, there is water pooling and a possible sinkhole on Yonge.

HAZARD:

Yonge St & Church St

– reports of a water main break

– police o/s

– officers advised water pooling on Yonge St, possible sink hole

– @CityofToronto o/s

ROAD CLOSURE: Yonge St closed from Aylmer Ave to Church St

– @TTCnotices advised

– expect delays#GO31327

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 6, 2022

In response to the situation, Yonge has been closed from Church Street to Aylmer Street and police are advising drivers to expect delays.

TTC buses are being rerouted around the area.

320 Yonge: Detour via Belmont St and Davenport Rd due to emergency sink hole repairs. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 6, 2022

No announcement has been made as to when the repair work is expected to wrap up.