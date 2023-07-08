"Finally back home": Domi and family ecstatic to be with the Maple Leafs

Max Domi will be suiting up for the Toronto Maple Leafs this upcoming season, and he and his family couldn’t be happier.

Domi elected to sign a one-year, $3 million deal with the Maple Leafs as a free agent a week ago. It feels like a homecoming in a sense, as his dad, Tie, is one of the most iconic Maple Leafs of all time, having played 777 games with the organization.

Despite being a productive player in the NHL, the Leafs will be the seventh team Domi has played for. When speaking with TSN’s OverDrive recently, the 28-year-old joked that his family is relieved to get back to cheering for their favourite team.

“They always say the same joke, ‘We can stop pretending we’re fans of all these other teams. You’re finally back home,'” Domi said. “It’s great for everyone. Cousins and uncles. My sisters are obviously Toronto kids too. My mom, too, they’re all excited to have me home, and I’m excited to be home.”

Domi is part of some significant changes the Leafs have made this offseason, with Brad Treliving now in charge. They also added a similarly styled player to Domi in Tyler Bertuzzi and defenceman John Klingberg.

This marks the second straight year Domi has elected to sign a one-year deal in free agency, as he signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks last offseason. He went on to play 60 games with the Blackhawks, scoring 18 goals and 49 points. He was then dealt to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline and managed seven goals in 20 regular season games, along with three goals and 13 points in 19 playoff outings.

While Domi looks excited to be headed to Toronto, it won’t come without pressure. Not only is he a hometown kid, but he is joining a team with a very frustrated fanbase, given the organization’s lack of playoff success over the years. Perhaps he will prove to be the piece they need in order to go on a deep run next year.