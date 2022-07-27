NewsPets & Animals

Owners react after multiple dogs sick from unknown substance in Toronto park

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Jul 27 2022, 3:34 pm
Owners react after multiple dogs sick from unknown substance in Toronto park
stockphotofan1/Shutterstock

Dog owners, beware!

Toronto Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon of multiple dogs falling ill in the GTA.

Reports of an individual spreading an unknown substance on the grass near Summerland Terrance and Dundas Street West in Etobicoke have pet owners on high alert.

A number of dogs who visited the park are reported sick, and Animal Services have been notified.

These reports are certainly troubling for dog walkers and owners, especially when so many pets are out and about enjoying the summer weather.

One anonymous resident who visits dog parks in the area tells Daily Hive the reports have her thinking twice about where she will take her dog. 

“I thought dog parks were safe, but it looks like some people don’t seem to care about animals unfortunately. You never know what dog park could be next,” she said. 

Naturally, pet owners across the city have taken to social media to voice their concern.

Local dog owners react

Toronto Police Operations Centre/Facebook

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no suspect description has been provided at this time.

Local dog owners are advised to exercise caution to prevent additional illnesses. 

Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.