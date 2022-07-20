NewsCrime

Two Calgary dog owners fined after the fatal attack of an elderly woman

Peter Klein
Jul 20 2022, 6:02 pm
Two Calgary dog owners are facing a number of charges after their three dogs fatally attacked an 86-year-old woman in June.

Following an investigation, Calgary Community Standards has charged Denis Bagaric and Talyn Calkins with:

  • Three offenses under Section 22(9) of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for an animal attack on a person causing severe injury.
  • Three offenses under Section 22(6) of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for an animal attack on a person.
  • Three offenses under Section 22(5) of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for an animal bite to a person.
  • Three offenses under Section 11(1) of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for an animal running at large.

All 12 counts result in a mandatory Provincial Court of Alberta appearance. If convicted, each offence carries a maximum penalty of $10,000, and if they aren’t paid it will result in six months’ imprisonment.

On June 5, emergency crews were called to 21st Avenue NW where three dogs were attacking a woman. EMS transported her to the hospital but she passed away a few hours later.

The three dogs were seized and are still in control of the city. The City of Calgary has submitted a Dangerous Dog Act application to the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta to have them humanely euthanized.

The Calgary Police Service continues its investigation into any criminal charges.

