This Mississauga mall is hosting a drive in movie event this weekend

Summertime calls for drive-in movie fun. Mississauga’s Dixie Mall will be showing a few family-friendly movies and you can get tickets for this weekend.

On August 14, the Dixie Outlet Mall will be playing Ice Age at the drive-in movie hosted in their parking lot.

Tickets are on sale and spots are first-come, first-park. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $10 and be shown when you arrive.

There are 100 parking spots and drivers will be guided by security to their spot.

And like all drive-ins, you can hear the movie played on the radio.

The event asks all attendees to arrive by 7:30 pm. If you plan on snacking and drinking, definitely bring some as they aren’t sold at the drive in. There is a food court at the mall so you could stop and eat before the mall closes at 7 pm.

Washrooms are available inside the mall.

All moviegoers must stay in their cars and only exit to use the washroom, or in the case of an emergency. Outdoor gatherings are not permitted outside of the ars and when not in your car, face masks must always be worn.

Can’t make it to this one? On September 4, the mall will be playing Paddington on the silver screen.

When: August 14, please arrive by 7:30 pm

Where: Dixie Outlet Mall, 1250 South Service Road, Mississauga

Tickets