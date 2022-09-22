The Distillery Historic District will mark its 190th anniversary in epic fashion

One hundred and 90 years ago the now ubiquitous Gooderham and Worts Distillery was founded. In celebration of such a momentous occasion, an almighty birthday bash is set to take place in Toronto’s most notable district.

The area first came under the ownership of Gooderham and Worts in the early 1800s. Since then, over the span of almost two centuries, it has evolved immensely, now spanning 13 acres and amassing a noteworthy collection of Victorian industrial architecture.

On Thursday, September 29, in celebration of both its longevity and historical significance, festivities will begin and visitors are invited to raise a glass to the city’s most treasured location whilst they soak in the surroundings.

Tickets cost $55 and as well as admission will include a complimentary cocktail on arrival, access to live music performances, snacks, a slice of birthday cake, as well a full tour to The Distillery Historic District’s Whiskey Lounge, boasting a curated selection of premium whiskeys from across the globe, which guests can sip on whilst admiring a spectacular fireworks display, set to begin at 8:45 pm.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here.

Visitors must be 19 years old or over to attend!

When: September 29, 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Distillery Historic District