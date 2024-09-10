DeMar DeRozan last played for the Toronto Raptors in 2018, but it’s always been pretty clear that they’ll hold a special place in his heart.

Speaking to Podcast P with Paul George, DeRozan opened up about the five years in his career since his fateful trade away from the Raptors to the Spurs in 2018, admitting that he’s never quite had the same relationship with his last two NBA cities in San Antonio and Chicago.

“That’s the thing too, I think ever since I left Toronto, I never found an emotional connection to where I was at in the sense of, like, I needed to take all this with me. I never had that, it’s always like, ‘All right, f**k it, all right,’ I figure out when I get to the next place,” DeRozan told the podcast.

After three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan signed with the Sacramento Kings in free agency this year.

“Home for me is Los Angeles, California. That is home for me. Anywhere else is work. It’s work for me. All I got to go to work, I work here. That’s how I view it,” DeRozan added.

While the Kings were his ultimate destination, DeRozan added that the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and both the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers showed interest in signing him this summer.

“I was just looking for an opportunity to win at a high level wherever that was going to be…[Sacramento] came about, and they were showing interest, like real interest. So when I sat back and looked at it, and analyzed the team. Great players. Great coach. I just always remember the last couple of years of always seeing them light this damn beam and winning and all that,” DeRozan added.

The full interview, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, is available below:

DeRozan will be in Toronto this week to promote his new memoir, which became available today.

The event will take place on Friday, September 13, at 7 pm (doors at 6 pm) in the Chapters Indigo location in the lobby of The Well, located at 8 Spadina Avenue.

“As an advocate for mental health, DeMar shares his story of struggle, strength, and ultimately success,” the event’s description reads.

Tickets for the event are $59.99 and include a signed copy of the book, published by HarperCollins.