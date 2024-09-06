Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan haven’t been teammates on the Toronto Raptors for six full years now, but their bond clearly hasn’t wavered.

In a series of Instagram posts shared to the two former Raptors accounts, the two were seen practicing their offseason workouts together in Midland, Texas.

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry linked up in Midland, Texas to hoop together. Two #Raptors legends. pic.twitter.com/m1p38Wf6TO — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) September 6, 2024

The duo played together from 2012, when Lowry was traded to Toronto, until 2018, when DeRozan was shipped off to the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster trade centered around Kawhi Leonard. DeRozan also spent three seasons with the Chicago Bulls and signed with the Sacramento Kings this past summer.

Lowry played for the Miami Heat from 2021 until earlier this year, where he was bought out before linking up with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

With DeRozan, aged 35, and Lowry, aged 38, their time in the NBA is much closer to the end than the beginning. But for fans hoping to relive the glory days of their six seasons together, there’s still bound to be a few more chances to do so on the court before they call it a career.

And for any bookworms, DeRozan will be in Toronto next week to promote his new memoir, which will be dropping this month.

The event will take place on September 13 at 7 pm (doors at 6 pm) in the Chapters Indigo location in the lobby of The Well, located at 8 Spadina Avenue.

“As an advocate for mental health, DeMar shares his story of struggle, strength, and ultimately success,” the event’s description reads.

Tickets for the event are $59.99 and include a signed copy of the book, published by HarperCollins, which will be available on September 10.