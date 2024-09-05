Raptors legend DeMar DeRozan visiting Toronto on book tour

One of the Toronto Raptors’ all-time greatest players is coming home — well, at least for a visit.

DeMar DeRozan announced that he’ll be visiting the city next Friday, September 13, to promote his book, Above the Noise.

“Y’all know I couldn’t do a book tour without making a stop back in Toronto!” DeRozan shared on X on Wednesday night.

The event will take place in the Chapters Indigo location in the lobby of The Well, located at 8 Spadina Avenue.

“As an advocate for mental health, DeMar shares his story of struggle, strength, and ultimately success,’ the event’s description reads.

Tickets for the event are $59.99 and include a signed copy of the book, published by HarperCollins, which will be available on September 10.

DeRozan spent 675 games with the franchise, having been drafted by the Raptors in the first round back in 2009 before spending nearly a decade with the team.

In one of the most directly impactful trades in sports history, DeRozan was shipped (alongside Jakob Poeltl and a series of draft picks) to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in the summer of 2018, less than a year before Toronto won the NBA title.

“It’s time to tell the full story. Born and raised in Compton, DeRozan was no stranger to hardship — he grew up in poverty and lost friends to gang violence. Practising in worn-out school gyms and community centres, fuelled by hunger and a desire to prove himself, he began to rise. But doubts followed,” the book’s description reads.

After two seasons in San Antonio, DeRozan then spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, which included beating Toronto in the 2023 Eastern Conference play-in. This past summer, he signed a contract to play in his home state for the first time, landing a deal with the Sacramento Kings.