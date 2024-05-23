People keep thinking they've seen deadly "murder hornets" in Ontario

People in Ontario have for some reason been terrified of murder hornets for years now, despite the fact that experts (and the government) say that the insect has not yet made it to the province.

Just like in springs and summers past, residents have been taking to social media in recent weeks to share their suspected murder hornet sightings, questions and general panic as the weather heats up and our bug friends emerge.

Northern giant hornets, also known as Asian giant hornets or “murder” hornets, are just about as stomach-churning as they sound: the largest among them can grow to more than two inches (5 cm) long, with a wing span of three inches (7.5 cm) or so.

They are the largest hornet species in existence and are native to tropical regions of East and South Asia.

Fortunately, the bugs aren’t usually too interested in humans but instead in feeding on honey bees and other insects, which would be the greatest concern if they were to end up here in Ontario.

As the provincial government says on a page dedicated to the species, “These hornets pose a serious threat to Ontario’s agriculture and native biodiversity, including resident bees and wasps. They can also destroy honey bee colonies in less than 24 hours.”

It adds that attacks on people and animals are unlikely but, of course, possible if you wander too close to a hornet’s nest or their prey while they’re feeding. And one could only imagine how painful the sting from a two-inch-long wasp would be (plus the sound of those wings, yuck) — definitely something to be rightfully afraid of.

But though they’ve been confirmed in Washington State and on the west coast of Canada in past years, authorities still say that if you think you’ve seen a murder hornet here in Ontario, you probably have not.

A representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs told blogTO that “no confirmed sightings of the Northern giant hornet have been found in Ontario,” echoing the government website, which reiterates that “there is no evidence” of the species anywhere else in North America aside from the two aforementioned cases.

“Northern giant hornets are not present in Ontario, and it is unknown if they can survive Ontario winters,” the page continues. It also provides a list of other similar-looking wasp species that are commonly mistaken for the dreaded creepy-crawly.

Officials do, though, ask that citizens report any potential sightings through an online portal, complete with photos that will help entomologists identify whether it is indeed a Northern giant hornet (which, again, it most likely isn’t).

You can also report suspected sightings by contacting the Agricultural Information Contact Centre (AICC).