Blue Jays hit embarrassing franchise record they'd rather not hold

In an alternative universe, the Toronto Blue Jays might be World Series favourites with fans in the Rogers Centre watching Shohei Ohtani mashing home runs on a near-nightly basis.

In reality, it’s been a rough season nearly all year long.

Toronto hasn’t had the offensive explosion they would’ve liked, scoring just 173 runs (and hitting 39 home runs) through 47 games to start the year.

The team currently sits in last place in the American League East at 21-26, some 10.5 games back of the first-place New York Yankees.

One particular spot that’s struggled all year long is the cleanup position, another name for the fourth batter in the team’s lineup on any given day.

As relayed by MLB Network correspondent Jon Morosi via researcher Eric Nehs, the Jays’ zero home runs from the spot is both the longest stretch in franchise history, and the worst since the 1997 Houston Astros, who didn’t hit one until their 61st game of the year.

The Blue Jays have 0 home runs from the cleanup spot this year. I asked Eric Nehs, our outstanding @MLBNetwork Researcher, for some context. Here it is. This is the longest cleanup HR drought to begin an @MLB season since the 1997 Astros (60 games). The 47-game drought from… — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 22, 2024

But if any Jays fan knows their history well, they might recall that the 1989 roster ended up winning the American League East, finishing with a record of 89-73. This year’s team still has quite a way to go to turn it around, with hopefully a more inspiring showing the rest of the way.

If there’s any consolation for the Blue Jays, who were booed off the field following a 5-0 home loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, it’s that there’s always another game around the corner.

The White Sox and Jays close out the series Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:07 pm. Chris Bassitt is expected to pitch for Toronto, while Nick Nastrini will be on the hill for Chicago.