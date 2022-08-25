Celebrity sightings have seemingly become the norm in Toronto this summer.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have made appearances in the city. This time around, two legendary rockstars met up at an iconic steakhouse in Toronto.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was spotted at Barberian’s Steak House with Rush’s Geddy Lee. Omar Hakim, a producer and drummer for the Foo Fighters, and Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson were also there.

In an Instagram post shared by Hakim, the four were photographed in good spirits at the iconic steakhouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Hakim 🎶 (@ohthegroovesmith)

“Getting ready for the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London! So FUN for Dave and I to rehearse with Geddy and Alex of RUSH!!” the caption reads.

The Foo Fighters are set to honour their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away this past spring, with two tribute shows at London’s Wembley Stadium beginning September 3. Another tribute concert will take place in Los Angeles on September 27.

Both Lee and Lifeson will join the Foos on the London leg of shows, alongside Liam Gallagher of Oasis, Brian May of Queen, and British DJ Mark Ronson.

Sadly, no tribute shows are scheduled for Toronto.