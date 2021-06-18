Toronto dating ad leads would-be suitors into the arms of Doug Ford

Dating in a pandemic can be rough.

A 51-year-old divorced woman by the name of Alisha is purportedly looking for love in Toronto’s east end. A photo of an ad she posted on a telephone pole was shared in a Facebook group for residents of Leslieville.

Alisha loves to work out and travel. She also enjoys cooking and going for walks. According to her ad, she likes to drink a good glass of wine. Plus, she’s got a full-time job with benefits.

Alisha is looking for single, fit men between the ages of 18 and 25. She’s not interested in smokers and would prefer a social drinker. She simply asks that you don’t play games or lie.

Her ad includes her phone number, written on strips of tear-away paper. Based on the photo, Alisha has several admirers.

But any would-be suitors have probably been left a bit confused if they gave Alisha a call. The number on the ad actually connects callers to Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke office.

Since being posted on social media on June 15, the photo of “Alisha’s” ad has been shared dozens of times and garnered nearly 100 comments from amused residents.

Calls to Ford’s office were not answered, but, whether it’s messages from anyone in search of love or Ontarians with a legitimate concern, his mailbox is currently full.