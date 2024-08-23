Danny Jansen might no longer be on the Toronto Blue Jays, but will still make history with them next week.

Jansen, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox earlier this summer, was one of the Jays’ most recognizable faces during his time in Toronto.

And since the Blue Jays and Red Sox will be taking part on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game that Jansen played in as a Blue Jay, Jansen will actually end up playing for both teams in the same game. Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed on Friday that he plans to use Jansen as his catcher on Monday.

“Yeah, he’s catching. Let’s make history!” Cora said today, as per the Boston Herald‘s Gabrielle Starr.

Alex Cora just announced that Danny Jansen will catch Monday’s resumed game against the Blue Jays. Jansen was in Toronto’s lineup when the game went into a rain delay and was ultimately suspended. Cora said he’s been getting texts from several media members including… — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) August 23, 2024

Starr added that multiple media members had been asking Cora about his plans for the game.

The June 26 matchup between the two teams was suspended in the top of the second inning, with Jansen actually at the plate when it happened, meaning the Jays will have to pinch-hit for him as well.

“What an oddity, right,” Jansen said to Sportsnet’s Jeff Blair about the scenario. “What a crazy, crazy thing for baseball this game. People have been asking me, and coming up to me to talk about it and stuff, so it’s going to be a cool one.”

Jansen hit .222 with 314 hits, 71 homers, 214 RBIs and 202 runs scored in 470 games for the Blue Jays in his career, playing for the team in seven seasons spanning back to 2018.

Despite Jansen being a longtime Blue Jay, it seems like he turned down the shot to stick around long-term prior to the 2024 season.

“The Blue Jays are believed to have offered Danny Jansen a multi-year extension before the season started, but clearly talks never got past the finish line,” Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote earlier this month. “He was traded to the Red Sox ahead of the deadline.”