Joey Votto once went totally anonymous in a Toronto improv class

Following his retirement after an attempted comeback bid with the Toronto Blue Jays, many excellent Joey Votto stories are surfacing.

The 40-year-old, who spent his entire 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, was not only one of the best players of his era, but also perhaps the most interesting man in baseball.

While Votto dazzled on the field, he was also a showman away from it. Part of his allure was his comedic personality, which was always on display in interviews. Fans never knew what they’d get, and seemed to love it.

There will never be another Joey Votto pic.twitter.com/aOjurcP9ni — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 21, 2024

This morning, Canadian actor and stand-up comedian Gerry Dee shared an amazing story that helped further prove just how interesting of a person Votto is.

Dee explained in a thread on X that just ahead of the 2015 offseason, Votto sent him a text inquiring about improv classes. Dee put him in touch with an instructor, and not only did the MLB superstar attend, but he never once mentioned to anybody else in the class who he was.

“I never spoke to him much about it but I do know that nobody in the class knew who he was,” Dee wrote. “Imagine, one of the greatest baseball players in the league is doing improv with you and you don’t even know it.”

I never spoke much to him about it but I do know that nobody in the class knew who he was. Imagine, one of the greatest baseball players in the league is doing improv with you and you don’t even know it. (5/9) — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) August 22, 2024



At that point, Votto was just five seasons removed from winning the NL MVP Award and remained at the peak of his career. He would go on to play in two more All-Star Games in 2017 and 2018, the fifth and sixth of his career.

“Joey had an incredible career,” Dee continued. “He’s a surefire Hall of Famer if you ask me and probably anyone in baseball. He is one of the greatest Reds of all time. He is one of the funniest and kindest professional athletes you may ever see. We need more like him on and off the playing field.”

Joey had an incredible career. He’s a sure fire Hall of Famer if you ask me and probably anyone in baseball. He is one of the greatest @Reds of all time. He is one the funniest and kindest professional athletes you may ever see. We need more like him on and off the playing field.… — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) August 22, 2024

The entire thread from Dee, which provides some great context into the person Votto is, can be found here.