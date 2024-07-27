The Toronto Blue Jays are making their second trade of the day, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that Danny Jansen is being dealt to the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a trade to acquire catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. Expectations is the deal will be finished soon. @Ken_Rosenthal first reported the discussions between the teams. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2024

This trade doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Jansen was one of several Blue Jays who were figured to be moved ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The 29-year-old catcher is hitting .212 with six home runs and 18 RBIs through 61 games this season.

Jansen has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Blue Jays. The backstop was selected by them in the 16th round of the 2013 draft, and made his MLB debut in 2018. Over a combined 470 games, he hit .222 with 71 home runs and 214 RBIs.

Though by no means an elite hitter, Jansen was consistent at the plate throughout his Jays tenure, and provided some excellent defence. His biggest issue was his health, as he battled numerous injuries over the years, proven by the fact that he’s played over 100 games in a single season just one time in his career.

As mentioned, this marks the second trade of the day for the Jays, as this morning they sent relief pitcher Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two prospects in Yohendrick Pinango and Josh Rivera.

Less than 24 hours prior, they traded another relief pitcher in Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners, where they picked up another prospect in Jonatan Clase.

Seeing the Blue Jays opt to sell comes as no surprise, as they own an AL-East worst 47-56 record through 103 games. They may not be done yet, either, as Yusei Kikuchi is expected to be moved in the coming days, while a few veterans in Justin Turner and Kevin Kiermaier could be shipped out as well.