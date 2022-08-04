Actress Shay Mitchell shares her favourite restaurants in Toronto

Actress Shay Mitchell just dropped her top three Toronto restaurants on her Instagram stories, and we completely co-sign her choices.

The former Pretty Little Liars star shouted out not one but three of her top restaurants in Toronto on the social media platform on Wednesday.

Joso’s Restaurant came out on top as her favourite restaurant in general, but when it comes to food, we can always count on Shay to share a little more.

She put Pai on the map as her number one Thai place, and Bitondo Pizza, if she fancies a quick slice of ‘za, before giving a quick mention to the spot she misses the most, Island Foods

This isn’t the first time Shay has gone out of her way to spotlight her go-to spots in Canada, but it’s always great to see Toronto get a shoutout from a homegrown star.