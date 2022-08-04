A Look Inside: Toronto’s first real estate café (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s newest café doesn’t specialize in inventive coffee or Instagrammable pastries. At Brewing Brokers, the focus is on real estate.

Located at 3153 Yonge Street, just north of Lawrence, Brewing Brokers is an amalgamation of stunning coffee shop and fully functioning real estate brokerage.

Toting the tagline, “Real estate. Real coffee.” the café is chic and modern, yet inviting. The space combines neutral tones – cool greys, warm beiges, and black accents – with natural elements including wooden benches, marble tables, and perfectly placed plants.

Flecks of baby blue draw visitors’ eyes to a “Brewing Brokers” mural that’s plastered across a pillar. Encircled by copper pendent lights, the piece is the focal point of the space.

In the back corner of the bright, airy café lies the brokerage. A deep blue, glass-enclosed office – it’s a more private space in which to talk business.

The unique concept is the brainchild of Rudy Reznik, a broker of record at the agency and a 15-year industry vet. With most of his meetings taking place over coffee, Rudy decided to combine the two, and create a space where realtors can meet clients over an americano.

The brokerage was launched virtually in February, but the goal was always to open the café.

When it comes to the coffee, beans are supplied by Toronto’s own Ethica Coffee Roasters, a partnership that formed after Rudy helped the company secure their Sterling Road roastery.

Brewing Brokers offers three of Ethica’s espresso beans: the sweet, fruity Ethiopia; nutty and chocolatey Brazil; and Columbia, the spicy, warm decaf offering.

There are also a variety of teas available, as well as signature drinks. A staff favourite is the Bumble – a mix of raspberry syrup, orange juice, and espresso, which the barista says is popular in the Ukraine.

The pastry case is stocked with stunning croissants, cookies, quiches, and babkas, while salads, bowls, and chia puddings are kept in a fridge behind the counter.

Despite being part brokerage, you don’t have to be a real estate agent or hopeful homebuyer to pay a visit to Brewing Brokers. The hope is that the café will become a community hub – a meeting place, a co-working space, and neighbourhood fixture.

The picturesque café can also be converted into an event space for both industry and community happenings.

“Whether it’s real estate or another profession or just friends catching up, so many meetings are had over coffee,” says Paula Reznik, a sales representative with Brewing Brokers.

“Something like this really hasn’t been done before. You can come and enjoy a coffee on a Saturday afternoon, or meet up with your broker on Monday morning.”

“You won’t be bombarded by someone trying to sell you a condo, but when you’re ready to sell your house, Brewing Brokers will be happy to assist.”

Where: 3153 Yonge Street

When: Grand opening on Friday, August 5 – 50% off all coffee