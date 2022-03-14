There's a new way for cyclists and pedestrians to report getting hit by a car

As the battle rages on between cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers, Toronto Police are trying to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to report collisions.

Toronto pedestrians and cyclists officially have their own designated spot to report collisions to Toronto Police Service. Beginning on Monday, a new collision reporting kiosk designated for non-drivers has opened.

The TPS Traffic Kiosk is located at 9 Hanna Avenue and will operate from Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) from 11 am to 7 pm. Collisions that require on-scene assistance will continue to be reported from the scene of the incident.

The TPS Traffic Kiosk is for pedestrians and cyclists only. There is also an online reporting form that pedestrians and cyclists can fill out, but it must be finalized at a collision reporting centre. The person filing the report must have a valid ID.