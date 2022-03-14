News

Truck carrying live fish spilled its guts all over a Toronto highway ramp this weekend

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
Mar 14 2022, 1:39 pm
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fishy accident after a cargo truck rolled over on a Toronto highway, spilling live fish onto the road.

The driver was on the ramp connecting Highway 404 with Highway 401 when the truck flipped, and his cargo flapped. The spill closed the southbound 404 ramp connecting to eastbound 401.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to OPP Acting Sgt. Tim Dunnah.

Unfortunately, some fish fell out of their containers in the spill, both into the truck and onto the highway.

Crews worked to get the highway ramp reopened and fish-free on Sunday afternoon; it was cleared by 4:12 pm.

