Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fishy accident after a cargo truck rolled over on a Toronto highway, spilling live fish onto the road.

The driver was on the ramp connecting Highway 404 with Highway 401 when the truck flipped, and his cargo flapped. The spill closed the southbound 404 ramp connecting to eastbound 401.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to OPP Acting Sgt. Tim Dunnah.

#HWY404 SB ramp to #HWY401 EB. Closed for a transport truck rollover. Minor injuries. Clean-up underway. ^td pic.twitter.com/dNlXvyHgHF — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 13, 2022

Unfortunately, some fish fell out of their containers in the spill, both into the truck and onto the highway.

#HWY404 SB ramp to #HWY401 EB remains closed. Good news the truck is back on its wheels. Ramp reopening approximately 4:30pm^td pic.twitter.com/S6WJYINtjy — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 13, 2022

Crews worked to get the highway ramp reopened and fish-free on Sunday afternoon; it was cleared by 4:12 pm.