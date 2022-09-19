News

"Extremely dangerous": Police respond to crane-climbing stunt in Toronto

Itai Buenahora
Sep 19 2022, 2:25 pm
@TPSOperations/Twitter

Toronto Police have responded to reports of people climbing on top of a massive crane on top of a building that is under construction. 

The reports came in yesterday 7:30 am at a Yonge Street and Grenville Street construction site.

“This is extremely dangerous and they can be charged criminally for their actions,” Toronto Police have warned. 

In an image provided by Toronto Police Services, two people can be seen climbing the crane and taking photos. 

At this time, the identities of the individuals have not been revealed, and authorities are encouraging others not to follow suit, or they could face criminal charges. 

This hasn’t been the only case of crane climbers in the city, either. ChaseTO, a well-known YouTuber who infamously performs stunts of this nature, posted a video to his channel this week showing him atop a crane in the heart of downtown Toronto. 

 

