A Craig’s Cookies food truck just landed on the scene, and to celebrate its arrival it will be stationed in Trinity Bellwoods on Friday, September 30.

The food truck’s look is inspired by Craig’s Cookies’ ubiquitous rainbow-coloured box, making it practically impossible to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig’s Cookies (@craigscookies)

Starting in October residents of Toronto should expect to catch a glimpse of the food truck around town and beyond; with movability comes the opportunity for the cookie company to extend its reach further than ever before.

Craig’s Cookies will make appearances in small rural communities nestled in the heart of cottage country and be able to cater private events like weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and festivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig’s Cookies (@craigscookies)

Owner Craig Pike expressed joy over the company’s next step. “What’s exciting about this food truck is that we can bring our cookies to communities that didn’t have access to them before… We’re going beyond downtown Toronto, reaching communities throughout Ontario where folks may not be able to travel to the city regularly.”

It’s a move in the right direction for the company and its mission to spread its message of positivity and acceptance far and wide.

Everyone is welcome to stop by Trinity Bellwoods on Friday, September 30 to grab a delicious cookie.

Craig’s Cookies Food Truck

When: Friday, September 30 from 1 to 3 pm

Where: Trinity Bellwoods Park (south side, along Queen Street West)