COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Toronto schools

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools in the city as students mark one week back in the classroom.

On Thursday, the health unit said that virus cases have been linked to Alvin Curling Public School in Scarborough and King George Junior Public School in the city’s west end.

According to data from the province, four cases have been detected at Alvin Curling—three students and one staff member—and two students have tested positive at King George.

“This isn’t unexpected given COVID-19 continues to circulate in our city and how transmissible the Delta variant is,” TPH said on social media.

(1/5) Our team has identified 2+ #COVID19 cases linked within Alvin Curling Public School & 2+ linked within King George Junior Public School & this means that we’ve declared an outbreak in these settings. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) September 16, 2021

The health unit said it is “carefully investigating” the cases, and is working with the schools to notify all close contacts.

“We continue to work closely with all Toronto schools to support a safe environment for all of our school communities as we live with COVID-19.”

Students in Toronto returned to the classroom on September 9 for the first time since April. As of September 17, there are COVID-19 cases in 44 schools across the city.