Ontario is publicly sharing school-related COVID-19 cases again

A week after students went back to in-person classes for the first time in months, the Ontario government resumed sharing school-related COVID-19 cases online.

A page displaying tallies of COVID-19 infections in students and staff from the 2020-21 school year sat dormant for the first week of school, but on September 14, the government began updating it again.

According to the province’s website, 486 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in students and school staff since August 2, 2021.

The majority of those infections, 394, have been in students. So far, 66 staff cases have been recorded, and another 26 cases are in individuals who declined to say whether they were a staff person or a student.

The numbers are updated on weekdays at 10:30 am.

“Our government has and will continue to follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health to ensure the safety of our schools, students and staff,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a Tuesday statement.

“We are taking further action by requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated or subject to testing on a regular and weekly basis, to protect schools and keep them open.”

Many students in Ontario are not yet eligible to be vaccinated because Pfizer and Moderna’s products have only been approved for use on kids age 12 and up.