Concert venue flagged for another COVID-19 exposure

Toronto Public Health has flagged yet another concert at History for a COVID-19 exposure, their fourth event to make the exposure list.

The exposure was added to Toronto Public Health’s COVID-19 exposure notifications page on Monday. This time, the exposure took place on December 12 between 6 pm and 11:30 pm. The band headlining the event was Silverstein.

Toronto Public Health is advising anyone in attendance to get tested immediately and isolate until results come back negative. If any symptoms develop 10 days after the event, get tested again.

The venue, owned by Drake and Live Nation, had previously been flagged for exposures on December 8 when Glorious Sons headlined the show. They were listed as an exposure site again on December 9 and 10 when July Talk headlined.

Toronto Public Health has posted guidelines on how to self-monitor, what symptoms to look for and how to get tested here.

The COVID-19 exposure notifications page is updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.