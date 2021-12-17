TPH flags new COVID-19 exposures at concert venue, movie theatre

Toronto Public Health has announced new COVID-19 exposures in three different venues and advises everyone to get tested immediately.

There were COVID-19 exposures on three separate nights at History. Anyone in attendance is being advised to get tested and isolate.

The exposures took place on December 8 between 8 pm and 12 am. Glorious Sons were headlining the venue that night. In addition, exposures occurred on December 9 and 10 between 8 pm and 12 am; July Talk was headlining that evening.

“Get tested immediately and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days after your last visit during the listed time period. Get re-tested if you develop symptoms since the event, including mild symptoms and even if you no longer have symptoms. Self-isolate while test results are pending,” the Toronto Public Health COVID-19 exposure notifications page reads.

In addition to the exposures at History, Scotiabank Theatre was also flagged for a COVID-19 exposure. The exposure is said to have taken place on December 7 between 6:15 and 9:15. The theatre screening House of Gucci is where the exposure took place.

Movie-goers in attendance that night are being given the same advice as those in attendance at History. Test immediately, monitor for symptoms, and test again should any develop.

There was also an exposure at the Scarborough Muslim Association. This exposure event took place on December 10, between 12:50 and 1:20 pm. The guidance from Toronto Public Health is the same as the other exposure sites: test, monitor, test again if needed.

Toronto Public Health’s COVID-19 exposure webpage is updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.