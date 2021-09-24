Positive COVID-19 case linked to Ontario polling station

Health officials in Kingston have confirmed that a COVID-19 case was linked to a polling station in the city.

KFL&A Public Health issued a notice on Thursday, stating that the positive case was tied to the polling station at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, located at 236 Nelson Street.

Anyone who attended the polling station at the church between 9 pm and midnight on September 20 should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Individuals who develop symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit noted that it follows up with close contacts of people who test positive for the virus. However, if it is unable to identify all contacts, a public notice may be issued.

To date, Ontario has seen 582,635 COVID-19 cases and 9,688 virus-related deaths.