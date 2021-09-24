Here's how much the fine is for faking an Ontario proof of vaccination

With Ontario’s vaccine certificate system in full effect, and while a few Ontarians might be unhappy about it, they’ll face steep consequences if they try to fake the certificate.

For now, Ontario’s vaccine certificates can either be printed, saved to phones as PDF, or even added to an Apple Wallet. Until the province rolls out the more official QR code versions set for October 22, the risk of fraudulent documents remains high.

For those hoping to access non-essential services with a fake certificate, you might want to consider the consequences first because it could be pretty costly.

Providing inaccurate or false information can result in a ticket of $750, a penalty of $100,000 or even up to a year in jail time.

With more than 85% of Ontario’s eligible population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, hopefully, there won’t be too much fraudulent activity.