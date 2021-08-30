Cooler weather expected for Toronto this week after days of scorching heat

The heat warning is finally over and a much cooler week is forecast for Toronto as temperatures see a slight drop in the days ahead.

Due to a cold front making its way across the Great Lakes, drier air will sweep across parts of Ontario, eliminating the humidity that has wreaked havoc across the region for days.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures are to remain warm on Monday but the humidity will decrease.

From Tuesday to Friday, temperatures are expected to decrease from 26°C to 23°C with relatively clear skies.

Come the long weekend, it looks like temperatures are expected to spike back up to the 30s.