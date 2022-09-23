The largest concentration of public art in the province is found right here in Toronto and it continues to grow.

Concord Adex has unveiled three original art pieces commissioned for its ArtWalk at Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park in North York.

The massive sculptures by award-winning Vancouver artist Ken Lum and award-winning Berlin art collective inges idee join the over 20 works previously commissioned by Concord Park Place.

The ArtWalk is part of a Concord public art program that aimed to increase access to public art, as well as encourage youth to appreciate art and become artists. The walk also culminates at a PopUp space where local artisans and artists are featured on rotation.

“Concord Pacific’s national public art program focuses on Canadian and Indigenous artists, as well as programs to mentor up-and-coming artists,” said Terry Hui, Concord Pacific and Adex President and CEO in a release. “A balanced portfolio should also include important international artists like inges idee.

“inges idee’s amazing creations, Highway Rabbit and the Leaping Lamp were German Canadian collaborations with fabrication here in Canada. We are also proud to unveil Scholars Rock. Ken Lum is from my hometown, Vancouver.”

Axel Lieber of inges idee, Lum, Toronto City Councillor for Ward 17 Shelley Carroll and Director of Urban Design for the City of Toronto Emilia Floro were on hand for the live unveiling this week.

Residents were also able to learn more about inges idee’s Leaping Lamp and Highway Rabbit and Lum’s A Scholars Rock Cut In Half To Reveal A Map Of Lake Ontario from the creators.

“Both works react to their respective places with a self-determined and humorous action,” said Lieber in a release. “They act as agents in their environment, as they open the possibility to interrupt the course of everyday life and to perceive the place differently – more poetically.”

“It is rare for an artist to work with a sponsor as sensitive to art and the aspirations of the artist as Concord Pacific, with whom it was truly a partnership,” added Lum in a statement.

“The idea for the work was inspired by the location of the Toronto greater area being sited on Lake Ontario. And so I started thinking about how can I represent the lake. And I started thinking about Scholars Rocks. Scholars Rocks in China are very, very important.”

Youth are encouraged to discover the densest public art area in Ontario through a treasure map-style app. To participate, art aficionados can download “Eventzee” from the Play Store or App Store, make an account and join the ArtWalk event using the game code “CONCORD.” There are even prizes from local retailers to be won.

Participants can view the challenges list as well as the map locations of the art pieces via Eventzee. Once all art pieces have been located and scanned, they can then claim a prize at the Concord Park Place Presentation Centre.