The largest critical mass of public art in the province was unveiled today in North York with 14 awe-inspiring artworks that visitors can explore.

Concord Adex’s ArtWalk at Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park features a number of the over 20 works commissioned made by Concord Park Place and was curated by Public Art Consultant, Karen Mills.

The ArtWalk is part of a Concord public art program that aimed to increase access to public art, as well as encourage youth to appreciate art and become artists. The walk also culminates at a PopUp space where local artisans and artists are featured on rotation.

“Seeing the cyclical nature of the program playout over the past 30 years has been rewarding,” said Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific Group, in a release. “Using tech as a medium youth will appreciate and engage in is key in encouraging interaction. We hope this progressive and condensed presentation will inspire many and we plan to develop the app further.

“Our mentorship program also funds up-and-coming artists to create art that future generations will appreciate.”

Youth are encouraged to discover the densest public art area in Ontario through a treasure map-style app. To participate, art aficionados can download “Eventzee” from the Play Store or App Store, make an account and join the ArtWalk event using the game code “CONCORD.” There are even prizes from local retailers to be won.

Participants can view the challenges list as well as the map locations of the art pieces via Eventzee. Once all art pieces have been located and scanned, they can then claim a prize at the Concord Park Place Presentation Centre.

Indigenous artist Jay Havens is featured in the ArtWalk and is delighted that his work The Peacemaker’s Canoe has a new permanent home at Concord Canada House.

“This really is more than I could have imagined for this artwork as we originally conceived and built it for a temporary installation,” shared Havens. “I sincerely hope the people who get the chance to view this work in its new home will be inspired by the Haudenosaunee story of The Peacemaker and learn something new about the territory they call home. It is such an important story and there are many versions publically available for people to read and learn from.”

Tessa Shank, Indigenous artist and mentee of the Concord art program, said that Concord’s art mentorship enables her to share digital narrative illustrating traditional Anishinaabe teachings.

“Public art will be a wonderful way to create interaction with the viewer and my artwork,” added Shank. “The audience will be able to explore and learn, ask questions and start a conversation about the significance of the teachings, which is always my main objective and intention when creating art

“Engaging in conversations through this artwork and the entire public art project creates understanding and builds connections among people of differing backgrounds and cultures. Everyone can come together to honour and understand, and bring healing and growth to the community.”