Here's what one of Toronto's members-only social clubs has to offer

Have you ever wanted to be part of an exclusive members-only social club? Well, Toronto has just the place!

Clio opened in the heart of the King West neighbourhood in 2021, and it has a ton on offer for its members at 600 King Street West. Whether you’re looking for an event space, a theatre room, or want to dine on delicious cuisine, Clio has what you’re looking for.

“Clio is an evolved private social club meticulously curated to foster meaningful connections and fuel new pursuits,” a spokesperson with the club told Daily Hive in an email.

The club is open daily for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and has snacks created by Chef Marc Cheng. There’s also a sommelier on-site to help you find the perfect wine.

The club has a ton of rooms for a variety of experiences! You’ll certainly never get bored of the space. There are lounges, a rooftop terrace, private rooms and contemporary art for members to enjoy. The lounges are designed so that they can be used for both personal and business purposes.

Clio hosts a number of events throughout the year for members, too. There’s even a burlesque show in the Rose Bar every Saturday.

Members who are local to Toronto have access to the club’s exclusive events, can bring up to three guests per visit, and have year-round access to the club’s spaces and concierge.

A local membership goes for $2,750 annually.

International members get the same perks as local members, with the addition of exclusive access to other independent clubs around the globe. The fee for international members is $4,000. Other clubs that international members can enjoy are The Battery, in San Francisco; The Pershing, in Austin; Allbright, in London; and 1880, in Singapore.

Are you ready to join?