Someone is claiming a $2,275 basement apartment in Toronto is affordable

Rent prices across Toronto continue to soar beyond a reasonable rate most people can afford on their own.

Whether it’s choosing to live in a less-than-pleasant unit, getting into “convenient” relationships, or dealing with nightmare roommates, tenants are doing anything possible just to save a few bucks on their monthly rent.

However, it doesn’t seem like everyone believes the city is completely unaffordable.

One real estate agent recently ruffled some feathers after suggesting that a $2,275 two-bedroom, two-bathroom basement unit in Toronto was an affordable find.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, real estate agent Emily Garabachi (@hauswithemily) provides a virtual tour of a basement unit located in Oakwood Village.

You might also like: No Frills store to be demolished in Toronto as part of major redevelopment (RENDERING)

Oil costs have surged 8% — what does this mean for Canadian gas prices?

You can ride an entire TTC streetcar line for free next week

“When people tell me Toronto’s not affordable… take a look at this two-bedroom, two-bath, newly renovated, 1,200-square-feet, lower-level unit in the heart of Oakwood Village for $2,275 a month,” the real estate agent said.

Sure it’s a nice unit but it’s a basement for $2275 🤷🏻‍♀️ and the realtor is annoying “when ppl tell me Toronto is not affordable take a look at this” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CrUxk1FiNx — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) April 3, 2023

The clip shows a basement unit with a glass door entrance, hardwood floors, as well as a spacious kitchen with an island.

Despite several of its newly designed elements, many people on social media thought the basement apartment wasn’t worth its hefty price tag.

I am not paying $2300 to live in a basement. Wtf — Alexandra k | She / They (@alexkatherinep) April 3, 2023

Others who commented were confused why the real estate agent referred to the unit as being “affordable.”

One person suggested that the video’s instrumental song choice of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” was especially befitting given the unit’s price.

the soundtrack is perfect cry me a river for real — Isreal (@Israelisreall) April 3, 2023

Another commenter suggested that the unit’s location didn’t justify its rent, claiming that Oakwood Village faces poor transit access.

“Oakwood Village” not anything to gloat about honestly. Realtors love to use the exclusive names of these places but I’ve lived here and it’s just a suburb with poor transit access — Pati (@cwayzee) April 3, 2023

Several users found issue with the fact that the apartment was a basement unit, and suggested that this should be reflected in its asking price.

Excuse me it’s not a basement. It’s a “lower level” 😂 Super nice for sure, but $2275 for a basement at Dufferin and St Clair is just as bananas as everything else in the city. That’s way more than half of most people’s take-home pay in this city. Rent is out of control. — Kyle Johansen ⚾️ (@Kyle_Johansen_) April 3, 2023

According to a recent report from Rentals.ca, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto has climbed over $2,500, meaning this basement unit might seem more “affordable” when compared to other units in the city.

However, many people continued to stress that its “affordability” is superseded by the fact that it’s a basement unit with limited natural light.