You can ride an entire TTC streetcar line for free next week

Toronto Blue Jays fans will be welcoming the team back next week, and getting to the much-anticipated April 11 home opener will be a breeze, as an entire transit line will be operating free of charge to celebrate the first home game of the Jays’ 2023 campaign.

Baseball season has already begun, but Jays players and fans will have to wait until the 11th to experience the newly upgraded Rogers Centre for themselves. To help celebrate what should hopefully be a less heartbreaking year for the team, Polar Ice Vodka has partnered with the TTC to offer free streetcar rides on opening day.

Last year’s partnership between the TTC and Polar Ice saw the entire 504 King streetcar line operated free of charge for the Jays’ home opener, and this year, it’s Spadina’s turn.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on opening day, fare machines and Presto card readers will be covered up, and no fares will be required on all TTC 510 route Spadina streetcars, remaining free until 11:59 p.m. to cover Jays fans’ rides both ways.

“The start of the baseball season is always an exciting time for Toronto, and I’m pleased that the TTC is once again able to lend our support by providing free rides in partnership with Polar Ice Vodka,” says TTC CEO Rick Leary.

“On April 11th, I invite everyone to celebrate the Blue Jays’ return to Toronto with a free ride on the 510 Spadina.”

In addition to the free rides, a few fans will luck out through freebies described as “game-day essentials” handed out by Polar Ice teams at select streetcar stops.

The TTC has a similar arrangement with Corby Spirit and Wine (Polar Ice’s parent company) for New Year’s Eve most years, where it offers free service across the transit service to promote responsible drinking and safe transportation amid the year-end revelry.

“We’re very excited to once again partner with Polar Ice Vodka and celebrate the Blue Jays as they open the 2023 season,” says TTC Chair Jon Burnside.