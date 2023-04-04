No Frills store to be demolished in Toronto as part of major redevelopment (RENDERING)

The rezoning of a No Frills at the intersection of Front Street and Princess Street has been approved by the City.

The store will be replaced by a 37-storey residential tower on the west side of the site and a 28-storey office building in the centre.

The grocery store currently services Old Town, the Distillery District, Moss Park and Corktown residents.

The knockdown of the store could leave residents with less affordable grocery options within the current 1 km radius although a revised proposal does suggest there’s still a chance that a smaller grocery store could be part of the new development.

The project is led by WZMH Architects — the firm behind Bay Adelaide Centre West and the award-winning 33 Bloor East building.

Proposals to change the site began in 2018. However, they underwent several re-submissions, with the plan finally being approved by the City in the summer of 2022.

The Globe and Mail Centre, Coca-Cola, George Brown building and existing buildings facing King Street E. will remain, with the new structures to build around it.