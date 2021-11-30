Fully vaccinated City of Toronto staff to return to office next year

The City of Toronto has announced that City staff will be returning to their offices on a hybrid model beginning in 2022.

This will reopen City Hall, Metro Hall and civic centres in the city. The return to work for fully vaccinated staff will begin on January 4. Some staff have already made their return to the office, while others never worked from home. January will see all of the City’s staff back in the office.

“I am confident that this safe and responsible return to the office at the City and at major employers over the coming weeks will help ensure that Toronto comes back stronger than ever,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

This means that the public will be able to access the lobby, washrooms, library and attend meetings with city councillors at City Hall. The hours will be 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Some services may operate at different hours.

Members of the Council will have the option to attend City Council meetings in person or virtually. Due to physical distancing guidelines, members of the public will not be permitted to attend meetings in person; they can continue to watch remotely.

City Hall, Metro Hall and civic centres will operate at maximum capacity under current guidelines.