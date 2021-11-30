Ontario reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases, marks 10,000 deaths

Ontario reported 687 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three new deaths.

The province has reported 10,000 covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average is 794. Of the new cases, 94 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 329 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals. In addition, 50 cases are in people with unknown vaccination statuses.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 23.6% of Ontario’s total population & amount to 329 of Ontario’s 687 new reported cases. 50 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 30, 2021

Across Ontario, 266 people are hospitalized. Of those, 218 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 48 are fully vaccinated.

There are 153 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 19 having received an entire course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,978,037 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 89.9% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 86.4% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 618,490 COVID-19 infections and 10,000 deaths.