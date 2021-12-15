NewsCoronavirus

City of Toronto approves extension of COVID-19 masking bylaw

Dec 15 2021, 5:02 pm
Anna Kraynova/Shutterstock

Toronto City Council has approved the extension of COVID-19-related temporary bylaws in the city, including masking.

The vote will keep the bylaws in place until at least April 2022, when the council will meet again to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city.

“We introduced the mandatory mask bylaw based on the recommendation of Toronto Public Health to help combat COVID-19,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement. “Now, as we confront the Omicron variant, we know from public health officials that making sure we are wearing our masks when around others indoors is even more important.”

The City’s mask bylaw requires everyone to wear a mask indoor public spaces, including in public areas of apartment and condo buildings. The bylaws also require apartment and condo buildings to have a hand hygiene station and post Toronto Public Health signage about COVID-19.

The extension was granted due to the latest epidemiological evidence and in light of the Omicron variant. Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health will continue to assess the situation monthly regarding the continuation of the bylaws.

