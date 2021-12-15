East-end Toronto school closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

Toronto Public Health has dismissed a public school ahead of the holiday break due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Cosburn Middle School, in East York, has dismissed all in-person classes and activities as of December 15 while Toronto Public Health investigates an outbreak. The agency said that the dismissal is a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community.

1/4: Due to an ongoing COVID-19 investigation, TPH is recommending that students at Cosburn Middle School be temporarily dismissed from in-person school + activities starting December 15, 2021. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 15, 2021

Across Toronto, there are 48 confirmed outbreaks in schools and 146 active investigations, according to Toronto Public Health.

Update on #COVID19 in TO child care & school settings: as of Dec 14 at 3:05 p.m. there are:

🔎38 active investigations in child care & 146 in schools

🏫1 school dismissals

🧪7 confirmed outbreaks in child care & 48 in schools

➡More info on #COVID19 in TO: https://t.co/SkOS47Xggr pic.twitter.com/j9kHuEyMQY — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 15, 2021

Across the province, there are 7,811 school-related COVID-19 cases. Of those, 384 are new today, and the vast majority, 343, are among students. Of the total active cases, 6,922 are among students, 749 are staff members, and 140 are unknown.

There are 1,094 schools in the province that have reported at least one active COVID-19 case, and 47 schools are closed due to outbreaks.

To date, there have been 10,486 school-related COVID-19 cases reported.

Schools in the province will break for the holidays beginning Friday. Students at publicly funded schools will be sent home with five rapid tests to be taken over the holidays to monitor for COVID-19.