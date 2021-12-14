Ontario could announce new COVID-19 restrictions this week

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has hinted that province-wide restrictions may be coming to Ontario by the end of the week.

Dr. Kieran Moore provided a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon and when pressed by reporters about additional measures in light of Omicron, he said they may be coming soon.

“We’re reviewing all of our policy directions in light of Omicron,” he said.

He said that any new restrictions must be proportionate to the risk of Omicron and reasonable as they review current policies.

“That review is being done, has been started as soon as we heard about Omicron and then will be presented to government for options,” he said. “And I think further news will be announced later this week.”

It is not clear yet what restrictions will be introduced to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Dr. Moore is expected to hold another COVID-19 briefing on Thursday at 3 pm.