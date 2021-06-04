CIBC Square adds almost 3 million sq ft of office space to Toronto

Although most Torontonians haven’t seen the inside of an office for well over a year, a near 3 million sq ft of office space is being built in the city at CIBC Square.

The two-tower development, located at 81 and 141 Bay Street in downtown Toronto, is currently under construction, but renderings from the developer give an inside look at what we can expect when it opens.

The first phase of the project is a 49-storey tower at 81 Bay which will have 1,300,000 sq ft of office space. The second phase is a 50-storey tower at 141 Bay with 1,400,000 sq ft of space. There is also going to be a retail podium with plenty of shopping options.

The new towers are going up just across from Union Station and the Scotiabank Arena, so whoever does get to work there will have great commuting and entertainment options.

Not only are the CIBC Square towers going to have sweeping views of the city’s landscape, but the buildings themselves are being designed with health, green space, and sustainability in mind.

According to developer Hines’ website, a one-acre elevated park will be built on the rail corridor linking the towers, a fitness facility, and a market-style eatery.

With the tower at 81 Bay nearing completion, it has had 12 backlit glass art pieces from artist Steve Driscol already installed in the lobby and on the fourth floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angell Gallery (@angellgallery)

Although the first of the two towers is nearing completion, an exact opening date has not been announced. The developers recently broke ground on the second tower and it is expected to be done by 2024.