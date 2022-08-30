An open door resulted in quite a traffic jam on a QEW on-ramp after 2,400 chicks spilled out the back of a transport truck.

In a tweet, the OPP Highway Safety Division said the spill occurred in Beamsville, Ontario just before 5 pm on Monday. Both Burlington police and members of the public helped collect all the chicks.

Why did 2400 chickens try to cross the road?🐥🐣🐥🐣🐥🐣🐥🐣🐥🐣

Because the driver forgot to close the door. 🚚#BurlingtonOPP and public helped to get all the chicks back in the truck and on their way. Location-Ontario Street, Beamsville to #QEW Toronto bound. All clear now. pic.twitter.com/5kKAXtODgl — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 29, 2022

OPP said the driver of the truck forgot to close the door, hence the spill on the Toront0-bound lane of the highway.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. The road cleared quickly once all the chicks were collected and safely returned to the truck — with the door shut this time.