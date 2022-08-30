NewsPets & Animals

Im-peck-able! 2,400 chicks rescued after falling off truck in Beamsville (PHOTOS)

@OPP_HSD/Twitter

An open door resulted in quite a traffic jam on a QEW on-ramp after 2,400 chicks spilled out the back of a transport truck.

In a tweet, the OPP Highway Safety Division said the spill occurred in Beamsville, Ontario just before 5 pm on Monday. Both Burlington police and members of the public helped collect all the chicks.

OPP said the driver of the truck forgot to close the door, hence the spill on the Toront0-bound lane of the highway.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. The road cleared quickly once all the chicks were collected and safely returned to the truck — with the door shut this time.

