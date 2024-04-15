The very first Toronto cherry blossoms of 2024 are now in full bloom

Locals flocked to Harbord Street over the weekend to catch the first cherry blossoms of the 2024 spring season, now in full bloom outside of Toronto’s Robarts Library.

Cherry trees on the south lawn of the monolithic concrete library are now adding vibrant hues of pink to the landscape, as they have done every spring for almost two decades.

The trees outside of Robarts Library were gifted to the University of Toronto from the Consulate General of Japan in Toronto and planted at the site in October 2005. These 70 trees were planted as part of the Sakura Project, which aimed to strengthen the relationship between Japan and Canada.

Nineteen years after they were first planted outside of the library, they have become a popular spring attraction for photographers looking to beat the crowds of High Park.

Wildlife photographer Henry Huy captured some spectacular images of the cherry blossoms this weekend, including impressive photos that show insect life interacting with these colourful blooms.

“As a wildlife photographer, I was happy to see wildlife are also present at the cherry blossoms blooming at Robarts Library,” Huy tells blogTO.

“The Red admiral butterflies were flying around these blossoms, getting the nectar from the blossoms,” said Huy. “The honey bees were also busy collecting pollen. I got some beautiful shots of the bees hovering close to the blossoms.”

Huy expects the cherry blossoms at High Park to follow suit as early as April 24 if good weather persists, a prediction echoed by a local Sakura expert who tracks the annual bloom.