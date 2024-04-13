Travel tips for a smooth return home to Canada for all snowbirds

With the sun coming out and spring settling over the country, it’s the time of year when all the Canadians who went abroad for winter return – aka, the return of the snowbirds.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Canadian Snowbird Association have released a list of travel tips for snowbirds returning for spring to ensure a smooth return at the border.

Here’s what they say snowbirds should do ahead of their trip back.

First and foremost, make sure you have your documents handy. Having your passports, visas, boarding passes, and more at hand will make the processing time much quicker, no matter whether you’re flying, driving, or sailing back to Canada.

That said, if you’re driving across the border, checking the border wait times is best to avoid the traffic queues during peak travel hours.

On the flip side, if you’re flying home, you can save time by downloading the Advance Declaration app on your phone to make your customs declaration up to 72 hours before arrival. According to the news release, this app can save up to 50% of your time at the border.

When it comes to customs declarations, knowledge is power. The agencies highlight the importance of knowing your exemptions from duties and taxes and what you can bring into Canada. According to the news release, “if you have been outside of Canada seven days or more, you can import goods worth up to CAN$800, duty-and tax-free.”

In addition to knowing what you are allowed to bring in, you must also remember what goods you will need to declare when you enter the country. Keep receipts for any goods you purchase abroad, and make sure any prescriptions or medications are labelled in the proper containers.

The full list of travel tips can be found here. Welcome home, snowbirds.