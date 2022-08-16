Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Aug 16 2022, 7:31 pm
505 - 3237 Bayview Avenue (HomeLife Frontier Realty)

Canada’s housing downturn may be deepening but, in Toronto, properties are still selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars over asking.

The average selling price of a home in Toronto remains above $1,000,000, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find an affordable place to live in the city.

Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now, and they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.

912 – 4645 Jane Street | $249,900

RE/MAX Escarpment Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: The unit has been recently painted and has laminate flooring throughout

5-508 – 50 Old Kingston Road | $299,800

RE/MAX Rouge River Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500-599 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: A renovated unit with an oversized balcony

1112 – 100 Lotherton Pathway | $299,900

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: Basketball court, tennis court, and children’s playground in the building

610 – 234 Albion Road | $374,900

PC275 Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,200-1,399 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: Spacious unit with a large kitchen, ensuite laundry, and a balcony

418 – 2737 Keele Street |$385,000

RE/MAX West Zalunardo and Associates

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: A bright unit with an open-concept layout, hardwood floors, and ensuite laundry

412 – 5 Frith Road | $398,000

CITY Realty Point

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: A bright and spacious unit with a large balcony and a locker

304 – 2874 Keele Street | $399,000

Right at Home Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500-599 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: High ceilings, open-concept layout, and new appliances in the kitchen

505 – 3237 Bayview Avenue | $399,900

HomeLife Frontier Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: Open-concept layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, and oversized balcony

205 – 3555 Bathurst Street | $399,900

Royal LePage Real Estate Services

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: Oversized balcony, large cedar closet/ensuite locker, and located near transit and the 401

739 – 31 Tippett Road | $399,900

Dream Home Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 400-499 square feet
  • No parking
  • Other features: Nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchen, and ensuite laundry
