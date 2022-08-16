10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)
Aug 16 2022, 7:31 pm
Canada’s housing downturn may be deepening but, in Toronto, properties are still selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars over asking.
The average selling price of a home in Toronto remains above $1,000,000, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find an affordable place to live in the city.
Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now, and they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.
912 – 4645 Jane Street | $249,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: The unit has been recently painted and has laminate flooring throughout
5-508 – 50 Old Kingston Road | $299,800
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: A renovated unit with an oversized balcony
1112 – 100 Lotherton Pathway | $299,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 600-699 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: Basketball court, tennis court, and children’s playground in the building
610 – 234 Albion Road | $374,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,200-1,399 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: Spacious unit with a large kitchen, ensuite laundry, and a balcony
418 – 2737 Keele Street |$385,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: A bright unit with an open-concept layout, hardwood floors, and ensuite laundry
412 – 5 Frith Road | $398,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: A bright and spacious unit with a large balcony and a locker
304 – 2874 Keele Street | $399,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: High ceilings, open-concept layout, and new appliances in the kitchen
505 – 3237 Bayview Avenue | $399,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: Open-concept layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, and oversized balcony
205 – 3555 Bathurst Street | $399,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: Oversized balcony, large cedar closet/ensuite locker, and located near transit and the 401
739 – 31 Tippett Road | $399,900
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 400-499 square feet
- No parking
- Other features: Nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchen, and ensuite laundry