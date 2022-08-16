10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Canada’s housing downturn may be deepening but, in Toronto, properties are still selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars over asking.

The average selling price of a home in Toronto remains above $1,000,000, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find an affordable place to live in the city.

Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now, and they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.

One bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 square feet

One parking space

Other features: The unit has been recently painted and has laminate flooring throughout

One bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 square feet

One parking space

Other features: A renovated unit with an oversized balcony

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

600-699 square feet

One parking space

Other features: Basketball court, tennis court, and children’s playground in the building

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,200-1,399 square feet

One parking space

Other features: Spacious unit with a large kitchen, ensuite laundry, and a balcony

One bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 square feet

One parking space

Other features: A bright unit with an open-concept layout, hardwood floors, and ensuite laundry

One bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: A bright and spacious unit with a large balcony and a locker

304 – 2874 Keele Street | $399,000 One bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 square feet

One parking space

Other features: High ceilings, open-concept layout, and new appliances in the kitchen 505 – 3237 Bayview Avenue | $399,900 One bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 square feet

One parking space

Other features: Open-concept layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, and oversized balcony

One bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: Oversized balcony, large cedar closet/ensuite locker, and located near transit and the 401