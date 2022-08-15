Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Aug 15 2022, 6:53 pm
2nbed - 179 Oakwood Avenue/First Class Realty

Rent in Toronto has risen by more than $200 in the last month, making it even harder to find an affordable place to live in the city.

According to recent data from Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting, the average rent in Toronto hit $2,691 in July, up from $2,463 in June.

The average one-bedroom in the city now costs $2,257 per month — a 4% jump from June — while a two-bedroom runs $3,259, a monthly increase of 7.8%.

Overall, the average rent in Toronto is 24% more expensive than it was in July 2021.

However, if you’re willing to share a kitchen, forgo parking, or don’t mind being outside the downtown core, you can still find a place to live in the city for well under $2,000.

Here are five of the cheapest rentals currently available in Toronto, courtesy of Zoocasa.

1. 2nbed – 179 Oakwood Avenue | $1,350

First Class Realty

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1 parking

One private bedroom and bathroom are for rent in this St. Clair Village home. The shared main floor features nine-foot ceilings, an open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops, and plenty of storage. There’s also a bonus loft space.

2. Lower – 1951 Dufferin Street | $1,390

Ferrow Real Estate

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • No parking

This basement unit is furnished and features an eat-in kitchen and private laundry. It’s located within walking distance of shops, parks, and transit. The tenant is responsible for snow removal on the side pathway.

3. 179 Drayton Avenue | $1,600

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • Street parking available

The third floor of this East Danforth townhouse is up for rent. The space features a private bedroom, bathroom, and living space or second bedroom, while the main floor kitchen and laundry are shared with the landlord, who occupies the second floor.

4. 1319 – 38 Monte Kwinter Court | $1,800

RE/MAX Platinum Pin Realty

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathoom
  • No parking

This brand new one bedroom features an open concept layout with a balcony. Sunny and stylish, it has modern finishes, laminate flooring, an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, and ensuite laundry. The master bedroom has a large closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.

5. a – 1037 Coxwell Avenue | $1,850

Johnston & Green Real Estate

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • No parking

This two-bedroom unit has been completely renovated and features a new three-piece bathroom with a skylight, new light fixtures, and vinyl flooring. It’s located near shops, transit, parks, and Michael Garron Hospital.

