Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Rent in Toronto has risen by more than $200 in the last month, making it even harder to find an affordable place to live in the city.

According to recent data from and Bullpen Research & Consulting, the average rent in Toronto hit $2,691 in July, up from $2,463 in June.

The average one-bedroom in the city now costs $2,257 per month — a 4% jump from June — while a two-bedroom runs $3,259, a monthly increase of 7.8%.

Overall, the average rent in Toronto is 24% more expensive than it was in July 2021.

However, if you’re willing to share a kitchen, forgo parking, or don’t mind being outside the downtown core, you can still find a place to live in the city for well under $2,000.

Here are five of the cheapest rentals currently available in Toronto, courtesy of Zoocasa.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1 parking

One private bedroom and bathroom are for rent in this St. Clair Village home. The shared main floor features nine-foot ceilings, an open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops, and plenty of storage. There’s also a bonus loft space.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

No parking

This basement unit is furnished and features an eat-in kitchen and private laundry. It’s located within walking distance of shops, parks, and transit. The tenant is responsible for snow removal on the side pathway.