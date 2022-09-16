Gas prices in the GTA set to drop just in time for the weekend

After seeing gas prices peak in June this summer, GTA drivers have seen a steady decline that continues to drop.

According to Gas Price Wizard, prices around the region are set to see a drop by tomorrow.

Reaching heights that peaked to $2.13/litre, we currently sit at a pleasant average of $1.41/litre, but even that’s not the cheapest you can get it.

Daily Hive has you covered for the cheapest places to fill up on gas in the GTA right now.

Pioneer at 12717 Woodbine Avenue

According to Gas Buddy, a site that finds real-time fuel prices in North America, the cheapest spot right now is Pioneer at 12717 Woodbine Avenue, with prices sitting as low as $136.6/litre.

Petro Canada at 2329 Stouffville Road

A close second is Petro Canada at 2329 Stouffville Road, offering prices as low as $136.9/litre. The Petro Canada at 21 Innovation Drive in Vaughan currently offers prices of $137.9/litre as well.

Pioneer at 1292 Dupont Street

For those in the Annex, Pioneer is offering prices as low as $138.6/litre at 1292 Dupont Street. Another Pioneer location at 3279 Kingston Road currently offers the exact same prices.

Multiple Esso locations

Esso rounds out the top cheapest spots in the GTA with three locations respectively offering prices of 139.9 cents per litre:

9332 Keele Street (Vaughan)

8527 Highway 7 (Vaughan)

478 Kingston Road (Pickering)

For other areas in the GTA, here’s where you’ll find the cheapest prices:

Etobicoke

Shell at 680 The Queensway: $1.41.9/litre

Global at 727 Kipling Avenue: $1.43.9/litre

North York

Canadian Tire at 4400 Dufferin Street: $1.41.3/litre

Esso at 4550 Dufferin Street: $1.44.9/litre

Scarborough