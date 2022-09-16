Gas prices in the GTA set to drop just in time for the weekend
After seeing gas prices peak in June this summer, GTA drivers have seen a steady decline that continues to drop.
According to Gas Price Wizard, prices around the region are set to see a drop by tomorrow.
Reaching heights that peaked to $2.13/litre, we currently sit at a pleasant average of $1.41/litre, but even that’s not the cheapest you can get it.
Daily Hive has you covered for the cheapest places to fill up on gas in the GTA right now.
Pioneer at 12717 Woodbine Avenue
According to Gas Buddy, a site that finds real-time fuel prices in North America, the cheapest spot right now is Pioneer at 12717 Woodbine Avenue, with prices sitting as low as $136.6/litre.
Petro Canada at 2329 Stouffville Road
A close second is Petro Canada at 2329 Stouffville Road, offering prices as low as $136.9/litre. The Petro Canada at 21 Innovation Drive in Vaughan currently offers prices of $137.9/litre as well.
- You might also like:
- Rent in Toronto just declined for the first time this year
- 8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: September 16 to 18
- TTC to pause all service on Monday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Pioneer at 1292 Dupont Street
For those in the Annex, Pioneer is offering prices as low as $138.6/litre at 1292 Dupont Street. Another Pioneer location at 3279 Kingston Road currently offers the exact same prices.
Multiple Esso locations
Esso rounds out the top cheapest spots in the GTA with three locations respectively offering prices of 139.9 cents per litre:
- 9332 Keele Street (Vaughan)
- 8527 Highway 7 (Vaughan)
- 478 Kingston Road (Pickering)
For other areas in the GTA, here’s where you’ll find the cheapest prices:
Etobicoke
- Shell at 680 The Queensway: $1.41.9/litre
- Global at 727 Kipling Avenue: $1.43.9/litre
North York
- Canadian Tire at 4400 Dufferin Street: $1.41.3/litre
- Esso at 4550 Dufferin Street: $1.44.9/litre
Scarborough
- Costco at 1411 Warden Avenue: $1.37.9/litre
- Pioneer at 3615 McNicoll Avenue: $138.9/litre