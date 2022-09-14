TransportationUrbanized

Zoe Demarco
Sep 14 2022, 6:04 pm
TTC to pause all service on Monday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The TTC will momentarily pause all service on September 19 to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The “stop and stay” will occur at 1 pm on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral and will last for 96 seconds. All services will resume thereafter.

Subway trains will hold at station platforms, buses and streetcars will remain at regular service stops, and Wheel-Trans vehicles will stop in a safe location. Subway station announcements and social media posts will also be suspended.

Announcements, on-screen messages, social media posts, and the TTC’s website will notify customers of the tribute both prior to and during the pause.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared September 19 a federal holiday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said the province will observe a day of mourning instead.

The TTC said its pause coincides with the provincial moment of silence and is part of the City of Toronto’s coordinated tribute to the Queen on the day of her funeral.

Following a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8.

