Toronto to Fiji roundtrip flights are 60% cheaper next month

If you’ve ever wanted to explore the palm-lined beaches and coral reefs of Fiji, now might be the perfect time.

According to YYZ Deals, roundtrip flights in August from Toronto to Nadi, Fiji are only $885 including taxes. This is 60% cheaper than the typical cost of a ticket.

August is the best time to visit the Oceanic country, as it typically has clear sunny days and little to no rain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishaal Raman (@vishaalfj)

Nadi is Fiji’s third largest city with lots to see and do. Popular tourist spots include Kula Eco Park, Wailoaloa Beach, and Natadola Beach, both with pristine white sand and crystal clear water.

There are 13 flights available in August for $885 and they all include a layover in Los Angeles. Total travel time can range anywhere from 17 to 20 hours.

How to book this flight deal